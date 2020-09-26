Patriots center place David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on IR

Starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche will be placed on injured reserve, the Patriots announced Saturday.

Center James Ferentz will be promoted from the practice squad and could start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN’s Field Yates reported. Hjalte Froholdt is also an option.

In other news, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and defensive tackle Nick Thurman are moving from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.

Andrews had surgery on the broken thumb on his snapping hand earlier this week. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported that Andrews tried to snap with his other hand but ended up needing to tend to the injury.

“He’s the piece that holds it all together as the center,” offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn said of Andrews. “He’s the captain. With all his knowledge, he’s very reliable. When we don’t know something, he knows the answer to it. Just him being the key piece has been helpful and great.”

The Patriots now have eight players on IR. Beau Allen, Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski, and Yodny Cajuste can all return on Monday, Andrews and Uche can return Week 6, and Quincy Adeboyejo and Michael Barnett are ineligible to return.