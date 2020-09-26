NRL news, Jubilee Oval under fire after youngster injured in Raiders win

A fresh-faced Raiders outfit cruised home 38-28 over the Sharks on Saturday evening, but it was the ground on which they played on that stole the headlines.

Jubilee Oval at Kogarah in Sydney’s south-west came under fire after Raiders rookie Harley Smith-Shields had an ugly collision with the corner fencing midway through the first half.

Smith-Shields had put his body on the line to push the ball back in play for a potential try, but for his efforts came crashing into the fencing that comes so close to the field at the local venue.

Play was stopped for some time as trainers tended to what appeared to be a severe laceration on his thumb.

While Smith-Shield’s was able to return to play, scoring a try late in the match, pundits were less tan impressed with the venue’s match-day staging as they took aim at the league’s safety protocols.

“We were talking exactly about this at Kogarah, how close the corners of the fence are to the playing surface,” Fox League commentator Warren Smith said.

“Something really needs to be done about this.

“He reached out to brace himself. It’s a dangerous situation… in all honesty, it’s hard to imagine in 2020 with the duty of care they are entitled to that this is allowed to happen at an NRL venue.

Williams skips across

“This has to change. They have to alter the corners of this field so you don’t have situations like that.”

Despite the mishap, Ricky Stuart’s youth-filled Raiders outfit was able to sail home against the Sharks.

It doesn’t bode well for Cronulla who end the season with the unwanted record of failing to have beaten a team in the top-eight this year.