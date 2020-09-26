NRL news, Benji Marshall’s Tigers career ends in injury

Wests Tigers icon Benji Marshall’s final game for his club has ended in devastation after he was ruled out early against the Eels after suffering an MCL sprain and broken ribs at Bankwest Stadium.

In what was intended to be a heroic swan song for the veteran, Marshall’s night heartbreakingly came crashing down around him when he copped a high shot amid an awkward tackle that kept him down in back-play for some time.

The 2005 premiership was helped off the field and underwent further assessment with medical staff.

The 35-year-old passed his HIA but was ultimately ruled of the match with broken ribs and a worrying MCL injury.

Benji Marshal goes down with an MCL injury (Getty)

“Confirmation Marshall suffered an MCL knee sprain and broken ribs in the opening stages,” Yvonne Sampson told Fox League at the time.

While it’s yet to be seen what implications the injuries may have for his time in the NRL, there was a solemn concern across the game for the NRL favourite.

“You can see the devasting news there,” Rugby league great Cooper Cronk said.

“Every Tigers player came into the sheds to check in on Benji.”

Marshall farewells Tigers fans

The injury effectively ended Marshall’s career with the Tigers after the club confirmed last month they would not be offering the 35-year-old a contract in 2021.

In all, Marshall played 256 games for the Tigers amid a 324 game NRL career, with stints at both the Dragons and Broncos.

“That’s so terribly disappointing,” said Andrew Voss said in commentary for Fox League.

“That Benji’s farewell to the Wests tigers is short lived in this game, no fairytale here tonight for a 2005 grand final hero.

“He has played his last minutes for the Tigers.”

Former Tigers playmaker Braith Anasta added: “(It’s) Shattering – he deserves a lot better than that Benji. He’s extremely unlucky. It’s sad for the fans too.”