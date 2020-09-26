NRL finals fixture week one

The NRL’s week one finals fixture has been confirmed, with the top eight positions locked in as the final round of the regular season concludes.

Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters will launch the finals on Friday night at Panthers Stadium (7.50pm), in the 1 vs 4 match.

The Panthers claimed the minor premiership, while the defending back-to-back champion Roosters dropped to fourth after a horror 60-8 loss to South Sydney and Parramatta’s 28-24 victory over Wests Tigers.

The NRL’s week one finals fixture. (Nine)

Saturday begins with Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium (5.30pm), in the 5 vs 8 clash. It will be a repeat of Saturday’s match, won 38-28 by a depleted Raiders side at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium.

Saturday’s later final (7.50pm) will be Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, in the 2 vs 3 clash. Parramatta avoided a clash with the Panthers, upon whom they’ve inflicted the only loss this season, by beating Wests Tigers on Saturday.

A hugely-changed Storm side faces the Dragons on Sunday, with 12 players rested give that second place was already guaranteed. Melbourne must play their final in Brisbane rather than at home due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.

Sunday’s final will feature South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium (4pm), the 5 vs 6 match. After South Sydney’s record demolition of the Roosters and Newcastle’s poor 36-6 loss to the Titans in the final regular-season round.