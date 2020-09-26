North Korea warns of naval tensions during search for slain South Korean: KCNA By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4


SEOUL () – North Korea said it would hand over the body a South Korean man killed by its troops if it is found during a search operation, but warned South Korea from sending any warships into the North’s territorial waters, state media reported on Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology on Friday after South Korea’s military said that the North’s soldiers had killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire near the sea border.

In its report on Sunday, the KCNA state news agency called it an “awful case which should not have happened” but warned that South Korean naval operations near the site of the incident threatened to escalate tensions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR