NFTs paint bright future for artists, blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

Tokenized art: NFTs paint bright future for artists, blockchain tech
On Sept. 23, auction-house giant Christie’s announced plans to sell its first nonfungible token, or NFT, at an auction. This was just one week after the record-setting $100,000 sale at auction of a digital art piece that also used a blockchain-based token to vest the collector’s new ownership rights.
Meanwhile, Anthony Pompliano, Morgan Creek Digital co-founder and partner, wrote on Sept. 21: “I personally believe that the digital art market cap will grow to become larger than the physical art market cap. This may sound ridiculous today.”
