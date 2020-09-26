NFL reminds team personnel to wear their masks By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NFL: Los Angeles Chargers-Training Camp

The NFL has fined coaches and teams $1.75 million so far this season for failing to comply with mask requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

And on Friday, the league sent a memo reminding teams of the rules ahead of Week 3.

“All individuals, except for active players in the bench area, are required to wear face coverings at all times on game day, including on the sidelines and in the coaches’ booth,” said the memo, shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via social media.

The memo reiterated that the rule applies to all non-playing club personnel and “strongly encouraged” players who didn’t expect to substitute into the game to wear masks.

Pelissero also reported that the NFL is investigating an unnamed team for allowing unauthorized access to the locker room. The NFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols limit the non-players and coaches who can enter the locker room.

After Week 2 games, the NFL fined Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks), Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers), Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos), Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints) and Jon Gruden (Las Vegas Raiders) $100,000 each for violating the mask policy. Their teams also were assessed $250,000 each.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR