newcastle crash Mother fighting for life after crash between taxi and car full of teens in Edgeworth Newcastle, NSW

A young mother is fighting for life, and eleven others are injured, after a maxi taxi rolled in a crash overnight near Newcastle , NSW.

A 17-year-old driver is behind bars, facing 15 charges including running a red light.

One of the victims, Tamika Wever had just been at the pub in Edgeworth and was on her way home with friends in the taxi when the crash happened.

A Facebook post one of Tamika Wever’s friends said; “the chances of Tamika’s survival is extremely low… this is devastating.” (Facebook)

Harrowing audio from the emergency ambulance call revealed the -year-old mother of three young boys was flung from the vehicle, when it was hit by a Holden Commodore packed with teens, and suffered head injuries.

Police allege the Holden ran a red light before it slammed into the taxi just after 1am on Main Road.

It woke residents, who went to help the injured, before paramedics arrived.

Witness, Nick Dupont said: “I just kicked in the back window of the maxi taxi, got the other two guys out.”

Police were the first on scene after doing a U-turn to try to stop the Holden before the crash.

They say they were not pursuing the vehicle at the .

Eleven people were taken to John Hunter Hospital, Ambulance NSW said.

That included a teen aged just 14, who was among five in the Holden, and six people from the taxi. Most of their injuries were minor.