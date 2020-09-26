New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles score updates, news, video highlights

The New Zealand Warriors will exit the NRL biosecurity bubble at 10pm AEST tonight, having been living in Australia under restricted conditions since May.

It has been an extraordinary sacrifice from the playing group and the campaign concludes with Sunday’s 2pm game against Manly in Gosford.

The Warriors will then have earned the right to let their hair down. God know what that may look like, after such a long, hard slog.

Asked on The Sunday Footy Show for a one-word answer as to whether or not he was nervous about the bubble finally bursting, Warriors CEO Cameron George said: “Yep.”

It’s been a brutal season for the club, yet the Warriors sit a credible 12th heading into the final game.

The Warriors sacked coach Stephen Kearney early in the season but have been on an upswing, signing Nathan Brown as the new boss, Phil Gould as a consultant and Manly prop Addin-Fonua Blake as a marquee recruit.

They will hope to lock-in the future of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, amid concerns he may look at playing rugby union, but George is optimistic about the club’s future.

“In some parts it’s been a real challenging year but I think all in all, we’re going to look back at this period of time and it’s really going to be the catalyst for some good things in the future,” George said.