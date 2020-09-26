New XRP Ledger Foundation gets $6.5 million in donations from Ripple and others By Cointelegraph

New XRP Ledger Foundation gets $6.5 million in donations from Ripple and others
The newly established XRP Ledger Foundation has raised $6.5 million from , Coil, and GateHub. This non-profit and open-organization was been set up with a goal to accelerate the development of the XRP ledger, the blockchain upon which the XRP token runs.
All the three platforms that have put up the funds were built upon the XRP Ledger. According to reports, the foundation aims to improve and develop the XRPL infrastructure and promote scalable and sustainable practice on the platform.
