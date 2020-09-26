New app to let users stream Xbox One games on iPhones – Latest News

Microsoft is planning to release a new Xbox app for iOS that allows users to stream their Xbox One games on their iPhones.

The new Xbox app will arrive in the App Store soon that includes a remote play feature, which lets Xbox One console owners stream their games to an iPhone, reports The Vege.

This new app and its remote play capability is different from Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service.

Whereas xCloud allows players to stream Xbox games directly from Microsoft’s servers to their phone in any location, remote play on the new Xbox app on iOS requires players to be connected to their own Xbox.

One will be able to access an Xbox console over Wi-Fi, or even an LTE or 5G connection, too.

Just like the recently-launched Xbox app on Android, the iPhone version will also include the same new design and new features.

One can quickly download or share game clips and screenshots captured on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console, and can even manage console space and delete games.

In addition, this new Xbox app is also a lot faster than the previous iOS version.

Currently, Microsoft is testing the Xbox app with TestFlight members and will be available generally in the App Store soon for everyone to download.

