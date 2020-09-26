New $5 weekend movie sale at iTunes highlighted by action favorites, more

Apple is hitting the weekend with a fresh batch of movie deals focused on action and drama titles, although you’ll find a little bit of everything, for $5. This is on top of Thursday’s TV series sale and the other Build Your Collection promo on-going this week. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Latest $5 weekend movie sale

Apple’s new $5 weekend movie sale drops prices from the usual $10 or more price tag. Many of these films have now returned to the all-time low price, making it a great time to expand your library. As always, each of these movies will become a permanent part of your library.

Our top picks include:

Casino

Black Swan

Kingdom of Heaven

Pretty in Pink

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Juno

Legends of the Fall

When Harry Met Sally

Clueless

Atonement

Runaway Bride

The Bodyguard

Along Came Polly

A Walk to Remember

Working Girl

The Devil Wears Prada

Make sure to check out yesterday’s Superhero-themed TV show sale at Apple and Tuesday’s on-going Build Your Collection promo with deals from $1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!