New $5 weekend movie sale at iTunes highlighted by action favorites, more

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Apple is hitting the weekend with a fresh batch of movie deals focused on action and drama titles, although you’ll find a little bit of everything, for $5. This is on top of Thursday’s TV series sale and the other Build Your Collection promo on-going this week. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Latest $5 weekend movie sale

Apple’s new $5 weekend movie sale drops prices from the usual $10 or more price tag. Many of these films have now returned to the all-time low price, making it a great time to expand your library. As always, each of these movies will become a permanent part of your library.

Our top picks include:

  • Casino
  • Black Swan
  • Kingdom of Heaven
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Juno
  • Legends of the Fall
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • Clueless
  • Atonement
  • Runaway Bride
  • The Bodyguard
  • Along Came Polly
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Working Girl
  • The Devil Wears Prada

Make sure to check out yesterday’s Superhero-themed TV show sale at Apple and Tuesday’s on-going Build Your Collection promo with deals from $1.

