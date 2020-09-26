Netflix opening new production hub outside of Vancouver

Netflix is expanding its Canadian footprint by opening a new production hub in Burnaby, British Columbia.
The streaming giant has taken a long-term lease at seven separate soundstages in the Canadian Motion Picture Park studio complex, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. This city is located just outside of Vancouver.
The complex has a total of 18 soundstages and 25 acres of space. The streaming company says it plans to shoot a yet to be announced project from Graham King, a producer who has worked on big-budget movies like The Departed and Bohemian Rhapsody.
This is Netflix’s second Canadian production hub and follows the eight soundstages it leases in the Toronto area. It makes sense for the streaming giant to expand to Vancouver since the city and the dramatic topography help the area play many other locations around the world.
Netflix has previously shot Originals like Lost in Space, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Altered Carbon and Another Life in the area.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter