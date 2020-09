The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns continued a storybook start to the 2020 season in remarkable manner on Sunday.

With two seconds left and Louisiana down a point, the team had no choice but to give kicker Nate Snyder the chance to win the game from 53 yards out. Snyder missed three of his four field goal tries last week, and had failed to convert a 35-yard try earlier in the game.

None of that mattered here. Snyder hit from 53, and the team went nuts.