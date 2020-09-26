Meghan McCain Disapproves of Meghan Markle’s Alleged Ambition to Be POTUS in Shady Tweet

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The Duchess of Sussex has been reported to be planning to go into politics after exiting British royal family along with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

–

Although they both share the same name, Meghan McCain and Meghan Markle are not exactly supportive to each other. Amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to run for president of the United States, McCain appears to shade her in a Twitter post.

“The View” co-host was seen responding to a tweet from Page Six which featured a link to an article which headline read, “Meghan Markle reportedly has serious ambition to run for president.” Quoting the tweet, McCain wrote, “Of…..The United States….?” alongside a sour-faced emoji. The conservative host, however, has now deleted the tweet.

Meghan McCain shaded Meghan Markle on Twitter.

Markle was recently reported to be planning to go into politics after exiting British royal family along with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie. The 39-year-old “hasn’t ruled out a career in politics-including a possible White House run,” Vanity Fair reported on September 24.

A so-called insider further said that “one of the reasons [the duchess] was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.” The source, who claimed to be a close friend of the former “Suits” star, added. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

Markle, however, has never publicly showed her interest in getting into the White House. Her most recent political statement was about urging Americans to vote in the upcoming November election. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard,” she said during her appearance in the Tuesday’s September 22 episode of Time 100 TV special with Harry.

The Duke of Sussex added that he’s “not going to be able to vote here in the U.S., but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.” He continued, “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”