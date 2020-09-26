Max Ehrich Reveals How He Learned About His Breakup With Demi Lovato

“She didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions,” the insider continued. “There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to.”

The pop star’s inner circle, according to the source, shared their hesitations about Max with the pop star. Her close friends “were warning her about him,” the insider explained, “and wanted her to get out sooner than later. It’s for the best.”

A second source put things more bluntly, and shared, “She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy.”

Naturally, the first insider pointed out that Demi is “really upset and distraught” over the whole ordeal. However, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is surrounded by her loved ones in L.A.