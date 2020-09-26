Max Ehrich Knew About Demi Lovato Split Before Tabloids, Source Says

The tables keep on turning.

Max Ehrich addressed his breakup with Demi Lovato for the first time in a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he shared on Saturday, Sept. 26. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

“God bless,” he closed.

Following the actor’s claims that he learned about his split from the “tabloids” instead of from the pop star herself, a source tells E! News “he is lying.”

“Demi did tell him beforehand,” the insider shares, adding that Max is “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

A separate source previously shared the same sentiments as the first insider, saying, “They were arguing a lot. There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head.”