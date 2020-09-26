Mango promises to fly passengers throughout the weekend amid flight grounding concerns

Low-cost carrier Mango says consumers should not panic, as flights continue to operate as normal amid reports that its entire fleet is set to be grounded from midnight.

While SAA Technical (SAAT) wants to withdraw its support to Mango at midnight, allegedly due to non-payment by its parent company, SAA, Mango said it is still in discussion with SAAT and it remains committed to flying passengers throughout this long weekend.

“Mango can confirm that ongoing key and sensitive discussions are taking place between Mango and SAAT currently to continue with operations under these difficult times. Mango is currently operating as normal and all customers should always check Mango’s website for any changes to their flight status,” said the airline in a short statement released on Saturday.

SAAT is a fleet maintenance subsidiary of state-owned carrier, SAA. Mango is also a subsidiary of SAA. SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali was not unable to confirm the reasons why SAAT wants to withdraw its services to Mango.

If Mango’s discussions with SAAT don’t yield the desired outcome, it would mean the airline would effectively be temporarily grounded as all aircraft need to be inspected by a technical support crew before they can be cleared to fly.