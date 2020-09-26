Man stabbed in the stomach in Collaroy, Sydney’s northern beaches

A man has been stabbed in the stomach on Sydney’s northern beaches this afternoon.
Police said a fight broke out between two men and a woman in Collaroy just before 3pm.
One of the men, who is in his 30s, was stabbed and the second fled the scene. The woman wasn’t injured.
A manhunt is now underway to find the offender, with the dog squad helping police.
The man was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000