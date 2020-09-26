Man stabbed in the stomach in Collaroy, Sydney’s northern beaches

A man has been stabbed in the stomach on Sydney’s northern beaches this afternoon.

Police said a fight broke out between two men and a woman in Collaroy just before 3pm.

One of the men, who is in his 30s, was stabbed and the second fled the scene. The woman wasn’t injured.

A manhunt is now underway to find the offender, with the dog squad helping police.

The man was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital and an investigation is underway.

