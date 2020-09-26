Lightning vs. Stars Game 5: Live score, updates, highlights from Stanley Cup Final

The 2019-20 season could officially come to an end Saturday night.

It has been more than 365 days since training camp and preseason games got underway, and now the Lightning are one win away from putting the final stamp on the season and win the Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 less than 24 hours ago on a Kevin Shattenkirk power-play goal. Now it’s looking for the clincher, but the organization doesn’t hold the best record in Game 5s of a Final; the Lightning are 0-2 all-time.

This year’s group did sweep its only other back-to-back set in the 2020 postseason, beating the Bruins in 4-3 in Game 2 of the second round and 7-1 the next night.

As for the Stars, they’ll try to stave off elimination and keep their season — and bubble hockey — going without a few key cogs: Roope Hintz, Blake Comeau, Radek Faksa and, once again, Ben Bishop. Anton Khudobin will get the start in net for Rick Bowness’ crew.

Rick Bowness on rebounding from emotional OT loss that put Stars on brink of elimination: “We have no choice. We have to.” — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 26, 2020

Sporting News has all the action as the Lightning look to close out the Stanley Cup Final and capture the franchise’s second Stanley Cup and first since 2004.

Lightning vs. Stars scores, highlights from Game 5

(All times Eastern)

First period: Stars 1, Lightning 0

8:48 p.m. — Waning seconds of the period and Khudobin with a monster blocker save on Nikita Kucherov’s shot off the right wing.

8:45 p.m. — Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was shaken up earlier by an Alexander Radulov reverse hit and couldn’t get back into position to stop Perry.

8:45 p.m. — GOAL. Corey Perry skates right through the middle and beats Vasilevskiy. Stars lead 1-0.

8:38 p.m. — Not good for the Stars as defenseman Andrej Sekera is being shown walking gingerly to the locker room. He blocked a shot right off the inside of his knee and limped off the ice.

8:31 p.m. — Tampa Bay now 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

8:28 p.m. — Tyler Seguin called for a high-stick as he nails Brayden Point on the side of the face on an offensive zone faceoff. Lightning’s power play has been — dare we say — on point as of late. They were 3 for 4 in Game 4, including the game-winner.

8:27 p.m. — Both teams exchanging chances.

Important stop by Khudobin in close blocker side on Gourde. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 27, 2020

8:21 p.m. — Game on.

Pregame

8:06 p.m. — Stars fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Jason Dickinson is in the lineup as is Justin Dowling.

8 p.m. — Dallas may be without another key cog.

8 p.m. — As told earlier, the Lightning will be without captain Steven Stamkos. We may see him tonight on the ice — but it would be after the final horn sounds.