Lebanon’s prime minister-designate steps down after failing to form cabinet By

© . Mustapha Adib, talks to the media after being named Lebanon’s new prime minister at the presidential palace in Baabda
BEIRUT () – Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a non-partisan cabinet despite French pressure on the country’s sectarian leaders to rally together to haul the nation out of a deep crisis.
Mustapha Adib said he was stepping down from “the task of forming the government” following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, after his efforts ran into trouble, particularly over who would run the finance ministry.
