LANCO Frontman Welcomes His First Child

Brandon Lancaster has officially become a first-time father as his wife Tiffany gave birth to a baby girl, only a month after bandmate Eric Steedly got married.

The country singer’s wife, Tiffany, gave birth to a daughter named Elora Ivelle Lancaster in Nashville, Tennessee on 19 September (20).

“We’ve never felt more blessed in our lives,” the new dad gushes to People.com.

“I’m overwhelmingly proud of how strong and brave Tiffany was as she brought Elora into this world and I can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for us as a family.”

The couple wed in 2017 and celebrated its anniversary just two days before Elora’s arrival.

Brandon gushed, “I thought I knew what strength was, until I was with my wife during 36 hours of labor. She is strength. I thought I knew what love was until I held my daughter. That is love. Only a few days on this new adventure and already learning some of the biggest lessons in my life. Feeling so thankful and blessed.”

Brandon Lancaster was not the only LANCO star starting his own family this year. Bandmember Eric Steedly got married in August. He exchanged wedding vows with girlfriend Jessica Wardwell in Nashville, Tennessee. In order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, seats were spaced out to enforce social distancing. The couple also handed out personalised masks and hand sanitiser to their guests.

“It has definitely been an interesting time to plan a wedding and start our new life. But the silver lining is that, since we have known each other, we have never been able to spend this much time together because I am on the road so much,” the groom said of how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their plans.