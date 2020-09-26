Kaiser Chiefs Frontman Puts Wedding on Hold Due to New Lockdown Rules

WENN

Ricky Wilson and fiancee Grace Zito have postponed their wedding due to England’s new lockdown rules.

Wilson was scheduled to marry the stylist at The Pig hotel in Bath over the weekend but, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced new rules capping wedding guest lists at just 15 people, the Kaiser Chiefs star put the plans on hold.

He told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper, “We weren’t allowed singing in the church which was a big thing, 15 people just isn’t enough, it is too hard to make a decision who could be there and who couldn’t.”

“I mean I am in a band with five guys,” he quipped. “Also Grace wanted McBusted for the reception and there are too many of them for the rule of six.”

“You would like the freedom not have your brain reminded about the global pandemic when you are trying to celebrate the best day of your life. I think we will just have to wait.”

The “Ruby” hitmaker continued, “The weird thing is I am more excited about it now than ever, and I didn’t think I could get more excited. It would be great if there is a time when people are so desperate to have a good time that it goes on for days – I hope people say wherever it is and whenever it is we are coming and going to dance until our feet bleed.”

Instead, the pair will now be celebrating what would have been their wedding with a fish lunch in Cornwall at a restaurant they’ve tried to get into for “years.”

Ricky and Grace got engaged in April, 2018.