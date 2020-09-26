Johnathan Thurston urges Warriors to lock down Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to long-term deal

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has lavished praise on Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for opting to stay with the team until the end of the season.

Tuivasa-Sheck was given the opportunity to go back to New Zealand to see his family, but chose to stay the course with the end of the season around the corner.

Thurston praised Tuivasa-Sheck and urged him to remain with the Warriors amid reports that he may eventually leave rugby league to play for the All Blacks.

“It just goes to show what it means to him, what the club means to him, they’ve got a lot of young players there as well so he’s leading by example,” he told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has pledged to remain in Australia with his teammates for the remaidner of the year (Getty)

“I’d be throwing the book at him. No doubt they can build the club around him.

“He came from a really good system at the Roosters so he knows what it takes to win grand finals.

“I think with the right coaching staff and having Gus there as a mentor to lean on, they can certainly get the best out of the young players they’ve got coming through.

“It’s just a massive footprint that they’ve got of rugby league players coming through there at the Warriors.

“We need to keep him there and keep him involved in the game because he’s the reason why we’re getting young kids playing the game.”

Eels winger George Jennings (C) celebrates a try for the Warriors against the Knights while on loan. (Getty)

Thurston also praised the Warriors squad as a whole for their conduct throughout the season while living in Australia for the year.

“I can’t praise them enough for what they’ve been able to do in that bubble,” he said.

“From all reports that I’m hearing, they go there in the gym and they clean up themselves and all that type of stuff.

“It’s just the little things to people that go unnoticed, but it doesn’t go unnoticed within those four walls.

“Massive sacrifices that the Warriors have made to keep the competition alive, and kudos to the boys, they’re doing an amazing job.”