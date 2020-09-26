Jayson Tatum’s inspirational halftime speech spurs Celtics to victory

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night to avoid elimination and send things to a Game 6. An attitude change at halftime helped spur the team to victory.

Boston was down by seven at halftime and ended up blasting Miami in the third quarter to take a -point lead in the game. The Celtics extended the lead in the fourth quarter to get a 13-point win.

According to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, Boston’s players spoke at halftime about how dire the situation was. Jayson Tatum was among the players who spoke to help inspire an attitude change.