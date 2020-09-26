Is SNL New This Weekend: Saturday Night Live’s September 26, 2020 Episode

Saturday Night Live is officially on its way back. Fresh off the heels of the show’s Primetime Emmy wins for Season 45, Season 46 of NBC’s late-night sketch comedy series will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3 in its usual 11:30/10:30c time slot, with the show also set to return to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center in light of the improved COVID-19 conditions in New York City. Hosting the premiere episode for Season 46 is none other than SNL alum Chris Rock, who will be joined by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

When it returns, Saturday Night Live‘s new seaosn will start with five consecutive new shows and feature a limited number of people in the audience. There are also some new faces joining the cast — including Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes — and guest actor Jim Carrey will take over the show’s portrayal of former Vice President Joe Biden.

SNL Season 45 was one of the many TV productions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the show made the rest of its latest season work by pivoting to remote episodes that were dubbed SNL at Home, which featured some great sketches, appearances from stars Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt (who memorably played Dr. Anthony Fauci), and Kristin Wiig, and musical guests Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, and Boys II Men.

SNL Stars Share Delightfully Awkward Encounters With Neighbors While Filming At-Home Episodes

What else is there to know about the 46th season of Saturday Night Live? Find out all the latest information about SNL‘s upcoming season below.

Is SNL new this weekend?

No, Saturday Night Live will not air a new episode until its new season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 3 (which just so happens to be the weekend following the first Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate). Chris Rock will host the premiere, and Megan Thee Stallion will join as musical guest. The show is expected to return with new episodes for five consecutive weekends, with new episodes airing on Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31.

The following video preview for the new season was released in early September.

pic.twitter.com/5uheI1lkJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 10, 2020

When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The weekly episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day, and will also be available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Who is in the cast of SNL Season 46?

reports that the all SNL cast members — including Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, as well as featured players Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang and “Weekend Update” co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost — will return for Season 46. Plus, Vulture reports that cast member Ego Nwodim has been promoted from featured player to repertory player ahead of the new season.

The site also reported that SNL will add three new featured players: comic, actor, and singer Lauren Holt from Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles; comedian and writer Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes, an SNL staff writer since Season 43. It also reported that none other than Jim Carrey will come on to play Joe Biden.

Welcome to the cast! 🎉

Andrew Dismukes

Lauren Holt

Punkie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TwasfjrtMF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

Following her Emmy-nominated turn as a guest star on Saturday Night Live Season 45, executive producer Lorne Michaels has reportedly hinted that he wants Maya Rudolph to return for the 46th season to portray now-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Rudolph was one of several celebrity guests to portray political figures during SNL‘s Democratic debate sketches, and she caught the attention of the California senator for her work on at least one sketch; she has since indicated her own interest in returning to the role, following the news that Kamala Harris would join Joe Biden’s presidential ticket. Per , Lorne Michaels also anticipates the return of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in Season 46.

SNL Season 45 Recap: All the Best Skits, Hosts and Celebrity Guests

Another big change: writer/comedian Anna Drezen will join Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette as co-head writer.

Who is hosting SNL in Season 46?

Chris Rock is set to host the Season 46 premiere, with Meg Thee Stallion slated as the musical guest. It’s unclear who else will take the helm for this upcoming season but hosts for last season, Season 45, included Eddie Murphy, RuPaul, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Adam Driver, JJ Watt, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Craig, John Mulaney, and more. No word yet on additional musical guests, either.

Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Prior seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently available to stream on Hulu, and all 45 seasons will be available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, starting Friday, Oct. 1, according to Variety. Some episodes and clips can also be found on NBC’s SNL website.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

PHOTOS: Relive SNL‘s Best Political Impressions

Jay Pharoah, Darrell Hammond, Amy Poehler, and Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night LivePhoto: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, and Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images