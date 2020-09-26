Iran prepares to impose new coronavirus lockdowns as cases rise By

© . Iranians wearing protective masks and face shields ride a bus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran
() – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.
“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions,” starting in the capital Tehran, Rouhani said in televised remarks.
He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.
Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 25,000 and identified cases on Friday totalled 439,882, according to the health ministry.
Iran’s health officials have expressed alarm over a surge in infections, urging the country to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.