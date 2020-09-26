iOS 14: ‘Phoenix 2’ Space Shooter Delivers Playable Demo via App Clips

One of the new features that arrived in iOS 14 is called App Clips. App Clips is described by Apple to be a “small part of your app” that can be available to users at just the right moment.

App Clips focus on finishing one task quickly. An ideal App Clip experience allows users to open and complete a task in seconds.

Instead of requiring an App Store download, they can be loaded and run via Safari, and once done with the experience, the full app download is offered to the user. Early examples given by Apple included take-out order apps, scooter rental apps, or apps to set up an appliance for the first time.

Game developer Firi Games has implemented an App Clip for their space shooter game Phoenix 2. The App Clip can be played by visiting their Phoenix 2 website on an ‌iOS 14‌ device and tapping “Play” on the banner that appears on the top of the screen.

After a few moments of downloading the assets, the introduction level to Phoenix 2 appears playable as a native App Clip on your device.

The demo plays just like a native app but without any app installation. Once done with the demo, a link to the ‌App Store‌ is available to the full game [Free]. TouchArcade wrote about the experience and thought the “frictionless experience” for game demos held a lot of potential for ‌App Store‌ game discovery.