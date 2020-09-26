Inside eBay's alleged plot that targeted a blogging duo and a Twitter gadfly using cockroaches, porn, death threats, physical surveillance, and pizza deliveries (David Streitfeld/New York Times)

David Streitfeld / New York Times:
Inside eBay’s alleged plot that targeted a blogging duo and a Twitter gadfly using cockroaches, porn, death threats, physical surveillance, and pizza deliveries — “People are basically good,rdquo; was eBay’s founding principle. But in the deranged summer of 2019, prosecutors say …
