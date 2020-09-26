How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is underway, and today’s fixture list sees Newcastle travel to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur. Don’t miss a moment with our Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream guide.
Newcastle are yet to pick up a point so far in this Premier League campaign with two defeats from two. Week one saw The Magpies fall 2-0 away at West Ham with a 3-0 loss at home to Brighton just a week later.
Steve Bruce’s side has seen better form in the Carabao Cup in between Premier League fixtures, however, with a 1-0 against Blackburn in the second round followed by the 7-0 thumping of League Two’s Morecambe this past Wednesday. Granted, these are games United would have been expected to win against lower-league opposition, but both could have posed potential banana skins given the poor league form.
It’s one win and one defeat so far for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Everton beat Spurs on home turf in gameweek one with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal being the difference-maker. A week later, Jose Mourinho’s side trounced Southampton 5-2 on the road with Son Heung-min shining scoring four goals in that game.
Spurs were awarded a bye to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup after opponents Leyton Orient had multiple players test positive for COVID-19. The team were still involved in mid-week cup games between Premier League fixtures, beating Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv and North Macedonia’s FK Shkëndija in the Europa League second and third qualifying rounds, respectively.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Newcastle no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Tottenham vs Newcastle: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 2pm BST local time.
That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s an 11pm AEST start on Sunday night.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Tottenham vs Newcastle live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Tottenham and Newcastle with the game being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you’re don’t have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky’s sports channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
How to stream Tottenham vs Newcastle live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the other games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Tottenham vs Newcastle is being shown on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Tottenham vs Newcastle game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
How to stream Tottenham vs Newcastle live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Tottenham vs Newcastle. The game kicks off at 11pm AEST.
It’s available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Tottenham vs Newcastle live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
