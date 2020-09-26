How to sign up for Google Fi

Google Fi is one of the easiest carriers to sign up with. Once you have your SIM card and Google account set up, you can complete the setup on your phone in the Google Fi app. Google Fi is one of the best MVNOS around and will be a nice fit for most people thanks to a Flexible plan that keeps prices low for light users and an available Unlimited plan for heavy users.

How to setup for Google Fi

You’ll need an internet connection and Google account to set up and use Google Fi. Google Fi has two plans: Flexible and Unlimited. The unlimited plan makes the most sense for people that know they’ll use more than 15GB of data each month.

Navigate to fi.google.com to get started. Click Join Fi. You will be asked to sign in to your Google account. Make sure this is your account and the one you want to use with Google Fi. You will use this account to manage your Google Fi account. Select the plan you want whether you need unlimited data or will be fine with the smaller amount available with Flexible. Choose your phone or bring your own. If you buy your phone from Google Fi, it will come with a SIM card already. If you want to bring your phone, confirm it will work with Google Fi and order a SIM card. Review your cart. Click continue to enter your service address. If you’re getting a new number, this is how your area code is determined. Enter your billing information and complete the steps to order your SIM card.

From here, you will need to wait for your new SIM card to arrive. Once you get it, you can finish setup on your phone.

How to set up your phone