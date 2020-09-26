How many DeFi projects still have ‘God Mode’ admin keys? More than you think By Cointelegraph

How many DeFi projects still have ‘God Mode’ admin keys? More than you think
Twelve out of 15 of the most popular decentralized finance protocols still have access to a ‘God Mode’ admin key, according to data on review platform DeFi Watch.
These full-access controls allow developers to modify or replace the smart contracts underpinning their projects, including making adjustments to user balances.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.