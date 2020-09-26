Here’s what Rakul Preet Singh told during her NCB probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a whole new turn and has led to other incidents and scenario in B-town. The focus right now is to curb the drug-nexus in tinsel town and hence actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are being called to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for investigation after certain whatsapp chats alleged that the divas indulged in some substance use.



Yesterday Rakul Preet Singh was present at NCB for investigation which went on for four hours. An NCB official close to the case spoke exclusively to Mumbai Mirror. “In the course of our investigation in the Rhea Chakraborty matter, we came across a WhatsApp conversation between her and Rakul Preet Singh in which Rhea asked Rakul Preet whether she had doob and Rakul Preet replied saying it was at her house,” said the NCB official. However according to the reports in Mirror, Rakul Preet Singh said that the reference of doobie in her chats is nothing but a mere hand-rolled cigarette with tobacco and not marijuana or any substance. She even told the officials that in the last few years Rakul had lost touch with Rhea and she herself has never been involved in any consumption of or procurement of any contraband.



Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma who was also called by the NCB for questioning and investigation had the same stance and said that the doobie in her chat reference was just a hand-rolled cigarette and meant nothing else. The NCB is going to investigate Deepika, Shraddha and Sara today and the actresses will have to be present at the NCB for the questioning. Both Deepika and Sara were in Goa, while Deepika had just kickstarted shooting for a film, Sara was holidaying with her family in the city. Both returned to Mumbai day before and will be ready to face the NCB today.