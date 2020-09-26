Here are the Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T and iPhone 12 mini leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from September 19th to September 25th.

Google

The Google Pixel 5 is rumoured to cost $799.99 in Canada for the 128GB variant.

Google Pixel 5 renders of the green variant have shown up online. The images showcase an almost pale evergreen type of colour variant as well as the phone’s dual-shooter setup, and hole punch camera cutout.

Google Pixel 5 specs leak online.

The phone is rumoured to feature Android 11 out-of-the-box, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage a 12.2-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, it’ll sport a 4,080mAh battery and 5G .

Google is rumoured to release the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on October 15th in Europe, 15 days after the phone’s unveiling. Additionally, the Pixel 4a 5G in the U.S. is rumoured to cost $679 and come in black and white.

Google Pixel 4a 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, the same 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 4K 60fp video recording.

Additionally, there’s a headphone jack on this device.

A retailer has accidentally leaked Pixel 4a 5G renders getting it mixed up with the Pixel 4a.

The renders showcase a 5G logo clearly in the status bar, however, and the wallpaper spells out 4a 5G.

Reportedly, the Just Black Google Pixel 4a 5G is delayed until November 19th. Pre-order dates for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G start on September 30th with an October 15th release date for the Pixel 5. Additionally, the green variant will be called ‘Subtle Sage.’

Apple

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 12 on October 13th with pre-orders starting on the 16th and the device arriving in stores on October 23rd.

There’s reportedly a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini with a smaller notch. This is the first time the iPhone 12 mini branding has appeared and in previous rumours, this was plainly the iPhone 12.

OnePlus

A new OnePlus 8T leak indicates the smartphone’s pricing and specs.

The phone is rumoured to cost be around €599 (roughly $934 CAD).

This leak also verifies previously rumoured specs such as 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, 16-megapixel selfie shooter and that it will launch in ‘Lunar Silver’ and ‘Aquamarine Green.’