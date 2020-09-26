Hamilton on pole in Russia with Schumacher’s record in sight By

Matilda Coleman
() – Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton’s team mate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari (NYSE:) great Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.

