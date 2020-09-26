Halsey Replies To People Thirsting Over Brother Sevian

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 26 minutes ago. Posted 26 minutes ago

I was approximately today years old when I learned that Halsey had a hot younger brother, 21-year-old Sevian.

We love this candid, sitting on an Infinity moment:

And this laying in the grass serve:

Anyway, fans on Twitter discovered Sevian’s socials and thirsted over him:

Like, Halsey is one of the most tapped-into-social-media celebs ever, so she was bound to see the thirsting that was happening.

Well, Twitter user @cherriflavoured — who Halsey follows!! — tweeted this about Sevian, LOL:

And Halsey saw it. I’m dying. “I KNOW y’all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed,” she said.

i KNOW y’all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed https://t.co/K5CXoxF8TA

Her fans’ responses were amazing:

@halsey Listen who allowed y’all to look that good???!! It’s not our fault we have EYES.

@halsey Listen who allowed y’all to look that good???!! It’s not our fault we have EYES.

LMAO. We stan a celeb who uses social media like us, puts out bops, and has a hot brother. BYE!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR