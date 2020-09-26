Halsey Replies To People Thirsting Over Brother Sevian

I was approximately today years old when I learned that Halsey had a hot younger brother, 21-year-old Sevian.
We love this candid, sitting on an Infinity moment:
And this laying in the grass serve:
Anyway, fans on Twitter discovered Sevian’s socials and thirsted over him:
Like, Halsey is one of the most tapped-into-social-media celebs ever, so she was bound to see the thirsting that was happening.
Well, Twitter user @cherriflavoured — who Halsey follows!! — tweeted this about Sevian, LOL:
And Halsey saw it. I’m dying. “I KNOW y’all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed,” she said.
Her fans’ responses were amazing:
LMAO. We stan a celeb who uses social media like us, puts out bops, and has a hot brother. BYE!
