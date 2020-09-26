Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers dies at 77

Sayers was among the most talented offensive weapons during the 1960s. He scored 56 touchdowns in 64 games over his first five seasons — 39 rushing, receiving, six on kickoff returns and two on punt returns.

The legendary running back scored 18 touchdowns of 50 yards or more in his first 45 games, including a 103-yard kickoff return and 85-yard punt return.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Sayers set eight records — career rushing average (5.3 yards), total offense in a season (2,440 yards in 1966), touchdowns in a season (22 in 1965) and touchdowns in a game (six in 1965).

Sayers wife, Ardythe, announced in 2017 that her husband had been diagnosed with dementia. The disease can lead to death, though his cause of death has not yet been announced.