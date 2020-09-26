Greek police seize 500,000 ecstasy pills, arrest 3 people

Shortly afterwards, police stopped a car where they found 320,000 more ecstasy pills. They also arrested two Iraqis, ages 49 and 52, one a long- resident of the Netherlands and the other a resident of Greece.

A police official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation that the pills were apparently manufactured in Western Europe and were destined for the Greek and, “quite likely,” the Turkish markets.