‘Girlfriends’ Alum Reginald Hayes Opens Up About ‘Awful Years’ After Show Ended

In a new interview, the actor playing William Jermone Dent on the hit sitcom confessed he used to be living in his sister’s garage for six years because he kept struggling financially.

Not everyone who starred on “Girlfriends” became as successful as Tracee Ellis Ross after the show ended in 2008. Take Reginald Hayes as an example. The William Jerome Dent depicter recently opened about all the struggles he had to face after his stint on the hit sitcom came to an end, describing it as “pretty awful years.”

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reginald admitted he didn’t have time to prepare himself financially for the shift in his income due to the show’s sudden end. “I had started a complete rebuild on my house and all of a sudden I didn’t have a job. But the house was on an amazing piece of land and I was able to sell it and break even. So I moved from a house on the hill down to a little bungalow in a sketchy area and people would come by: ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ Those were pretty awful years,” he recalled.

Reginald managed to keep living for a year with the remaining money he had, before eventually deciding to move in with his sister. “I ended up moving into my sister’s garage for six years,” he said.

To make matters worse, he found it difficult to try different kinds of jobs because people might harass him if he got exposed. “It’s hard, you can’t even get a day job because people come in and take pictures of you and put it on the internet,” he continued, adding that he tried to be a bouncer and furniture mover to no avail.

Fortunately for him, he has now managed to get a job where he could afford living and moved into a better place. However, it doesn’t mean his struggle is completely over since he’s now battling congestive heart failure. He revealed his disease to the world through an Instagram post featuring him in a hospital bed just recently. “F**k you 2020. Its just one step forward and two steps back this year,” he said at the time.

Speaking of his illness during the interview, Reginald explained, “We’re still not sure what’s going on, I gotta take more tests. But I have congestive heart failure and it was difficult to breathe. Here in L.A., the sky has been orange with smoke (because of wildfires) and it was just really terrible. So I was in the hospital overnight, they were having trouble getting my blood pressure back down. Seems like the more they look, the more problems they find. The good thing is, I don’t have the coronavirus.”