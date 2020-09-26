Giants designate former All-Star Jeff Samardzija for assignment

The 13-year veteran posted a 9.72 ERA across four starts during the 2020 season.

Samardzija is in the final year of his five-year, $90 million contract he signed with the Giants in December of 2015. The 35-year-old had a 3.52 ERA last season across 181 1/3 innings with San Francisco last season.

According to Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group, Samardzija said he plans to pitch in 2021.