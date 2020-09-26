Friday Deals: Latest iMacs $100 off, iPad mini 5, AirPods Pro, more

Today’s best deals include $100 off Apple’s Retina 5K iMac, iPad mini 5 hits the best price in months, and AirPods Pro are discounted again. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Drop $100 from Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Authorized retailer PC Richard & Son is offering Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699. Amazon just dropped to less than $1 more. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Apple’s 256GB iPad mini 5 drops to best price in 5 months

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $490 in all three colors. Typically selling for $549, today’s offer is good for a $59 discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. While other tablets in Apple’s stable received a refresh last week, the latest iPad mini still delivers a 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 chip + M12 coprocessor, and much more portable form factor by comparison. Touch ID is built in alongside Apple Pencil support, and we found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro deals start at $219

Today only, B,amp;H offers Apple’s AirPods Pro with bundled AppleCare for $230. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $249 for the AirPods Pro and an additional $29 for AppleCare. Prefer the AirPods Pro alone? They are currently $219 at Amazon.

AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more. We loved them in our hands-on review as well.

elago GameBoy-themed Apple Watch dock at $10

elago via Amazon offers the W5 Apple Watch Stand in Light Grey for $10. Regularly $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. elago delivers a one-of-a-kind home for your Apple Watch, with some sweet vintage gaming vibes. This Game Boy-like stand keeps your device upright and in Nightstand Mode, enabling easy viewing of the time, alerts, and more. It’s also made from silicone, so you know that it won’t scratch your wearable.

Emerson HomeKit-enabled Thermostat at $99

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $99. Typically fetching $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is matching the third-best we’ve seen this year and amounts to 24% in savings. Bringing Emerson’s Sensi thermostat into the winter months is a great way to add Siri, Alexa, or Assistant control into the mix. Aside from just being able to usher voice commands, it can be automated to fit within schedules and the like. There’s also a built-in LCD screen to showcase the usual temperature readings and settings.

