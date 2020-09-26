Four-year-old girl, woman in 70s killed crash 4WD sedan Nowendoc

A four-year-old girl is among two people to be killed when her family’s four-wheel drive crashed in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to Thunderbolts Way in Nowendoc, 120km south-east of Tamworth, following reports of a collision between four-wheel-drive pulling a camper trailer and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a woman aged in her 70s, died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

One of the six occupants of the 4WD, a four-year-old girl, was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries but was declared dead on arrival.

Three other children – two boys aged nine and 11 and a two-year-old girl – and two adults, a 48-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.