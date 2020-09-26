Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
Fitbit says its OS 5.0 has been developed exclusively for the new Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches, and older devices, including last year’s Versa 2, won’t get it — Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 start shipping today to customers, and as promised, they’re arriving with a new software experience on board.
Fitbit says its OS 5.0 has been developed exclusively for the new Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches, and older devices, including last year's Versa 2, won't get it (Ben Schoon/9to5Google)
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google: