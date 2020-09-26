Fans react to unranked Mississippi State upsetting LSU

How’s that for the start to Mike Leach’s SEC head coaching career? The former Washington State head football coach shocked the masses earlier this year when he opted to leave the Pacific Northwest for Starkville.

Taking on the defending champion LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge in their season opener on Saturday, no one really gave the Bulldogs much of a chance in this one.

A transfer from Stanford, K.J. Costello was getting the start under center for Mississippi State. As for Leach, the idea of bringing his Air Raid offense to the SEC seemed questionable, at best.

If what we saw from Leach and Co. on Saturday is any indication, those who pushed back against him joining the SEC will be quiet for some time now.