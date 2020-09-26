Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19

Going into Week 3, the NFL has done well to prevent the coronavirus from making a major impact on its season — personnel-wise, at least. But the Falcons will be down their first-round pick as a result of the virus.

The Falcons placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID list Saturday. Players do not have to test positive to land on the list, but Adam Schefter of ESPN.com points to this news happening because of a Friday positive test. The team found out about the test results overnight, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, who adds that Terrell was not at the team’s walkthrough Saturday. No additional positive tests have occurred since the Falcons learned of Terrell’s.

Terrell must now go through the protocols in order to return to the team. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears, joining fellow Falcons secondary starter Ricardo Allen in that regard. The Falcons also promoted cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall on Saturday.

Atlanta used the No. 16 overall pick on Terrell this year and turned to him as a Day 1 starter. The Clemson alum has played 100 percent of the Falcons’ defensive snaps for a team that enters Sunday’s game ranking 28th in DVOA pass defense.