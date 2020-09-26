F1 news, Max Verstappen sees red in Russian practice, Daniel Ricciardo soars

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a day to forget during opening practice at the Russian Grand Prix.

The Dutch racing prodigy was seeing red as his Red Bull fell well behind the pace and back into the field during Saturday’s two sessions.

But it was a moment during FP1 when Verstappen had a run-in with Williams Racing’s George Russell that had the 22-year-old hitting the roof.

Attempting to climb his way through the pack, Verstappen got caught behind Russell and didn’t shy away from voicing his displeasure that the Brit didn’t move aside to allow him to pass, as per practice etiquette.

“Unbe-f—ing-livable, what an unbelievable w–ker. Why does he stay in front?” Verstappen was heard saying over the racing mic.

When the dust settled Verstappen would find himself finishing seventh fastest, while his Red Bull teammate dropped to 12th.

Meanwhile, Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo’s impressive run home in 2020 continued as he pushed for a finish as the third fastest driver after FP2.

“It was probably the first time I’ve ever really been hooked up around here.

Verstappen sees red in Russian practice as Ricciardo soars. (Getty)

“It felt good! Was good really out of the box, we didn’t make too many changes today.”

He remained hopeful that a podium could be within reach, but pinned it on the result that would come out of qualifying.

“If we could put it here in quali, then for sure, I’d be confident of that,” he said.

“But I think there’s all the cars that are around two or three-tenths (of a second) of us – I’m sure that’ll be the battle tomorrow. I think it’s all going to close up, so if we can get to stay that tenth ahead, we’ll look alright.”