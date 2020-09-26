Home Entertainment Emma Stone And Dave McCary Are Married

Emma Stone And Dave McCary Are Married

Bradley Lamb
Talk about crazy, stupid, love ❤️!

Emma Stone is officially married!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 31-year-old actor married writer and Saturday Night Live director, Dave McCary.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The couple first started dating back in 2017 and announced their engagement last December on Instagram.

In March, Page Six reported that the couple had postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus, though the pair never publicly opened up about their plans.

Then in May, rumors sparked that the two had tied the knot when eagle-eyed fans noticed Emma sporting a gold wedding band during an interview with Reese Witherspoon.


Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine / Via youtube.com

And it looks like they were right! So happy for them.

Congrats to the newlyweds 💕!

