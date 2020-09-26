Drew Barrymore Insists ‘Emotional’ Reunion With Tom Green Was Not for ‘TV Sensationalism’

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/DJDM

After losing touch with her ex-husband for about 15 years, the ‘Blended’ star invites him to appear on her daytime series ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and showers him with words of praise.

Drew Barrymore had nothing but sweet things to say to her ex-husband Tom Green during a surprise TV reunion after losing touch 15 years ago.

The “Blended” star reached out to the comedian with an unexpected invitation to appear on her daytime series “The Drew Barrymore Show“, which aired on Friday, September 25, and featured the host showering her former spouse with kind words.

“I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and always will,” she told Tom during their onscreen reunion.

The “Freddy Got Fingered” actor revealed he was equally touched by the get together, gushing, “I was so happy when you invited me on the show. It’s been too long… We really did not talk for about 15 years.”





Drew married Tom in 2001 following a whirlwind romance, but they divorced a year later, and although reconnecting was random, the actress admits it was a long time coming.

“It’s wild to reconnect,” she told Entertainment Tonight of seeing the funnyman again. “I guess that goes back to the ‘Timing Is Everything’ sign I have in my entryway (at home)… Somehow Tom Green and I have found our way back into each other’s lives through oddly the timing and the medium of television, and that kind of is where we first met. So maybe that’s a full circle thing…”.





“I think for Tom and I, we’re like, ‘Wow, there’s been a lot of growth and life lived on both sides of our universes in these last 20 years.’ ”

Drew insisted she didn’t seek Tom out for her show to boost ratings, she just genuinely wanted to get in touch with him, even though their short-lived romance “wasn’t sustainable.”

“It wasn’t for TV and TV sensationalism,” she explained. “It’s very emotional and there was a meaning and a depth to it, but a fun celebration.”

Drew went on to remarry, become a mum, and divorce Will Kopelman following her marriage to Tom, who has remained a bachelor following their split.