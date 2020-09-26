discount on Galaxy S10: Today’s Deals on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus is available with Rs 26,000 discount – Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones still command premium tag. The last year’s flagship smartphones from Samsung are currently listed under the Today’s Deals offer section on Amazon where the e-commerce platform is offering a discount of up to Rs 26,000 on Galaxy S10 series. It is worth mentioning that the offer is available only on 8GB + 128GB variant of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones. Here are more details on the ongoing deals.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Available at Rs 49,990 (original price: Rs 71,000)

Originally priced at Rs 71,000, Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 49,990 after a discount of Rs 21,010. This translates to 29% off on the handset’s original price. The discount is applicable on two colour variants of the handset — White and Prism Blue. Also, it is a limited time deal and will end at 11:59pm tonight.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Available at Rs 52,999 (original price: Rs 79,000)

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 26,001 on the 8GB variant of Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone and the offer is available for three colour variants — Black, White and Blue. After the discount the handset is available for purchase at Rs 52,999 and unlike the Galaxy S10, Amazon has not mentioned any time frame till when the deal is available.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus specifications

Galaxy S10 duo is powered by the same Exynos 9820 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both the smartphones feature the same triple-lens setup at the back comprising a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture f/2.4, 12MP secondary lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a third 16MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 boasts a 10MP camera at the front while the Galaxy S10 Plus features a dual 10MP + 8MP sensor at the front.

The Galaxy S10+ features a 6.4-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and is backed by a 4100mAh battery. The smaller Galaxy S10, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and 550 ppi pixel density and it also packs a relatively smaller 3400mAh battery.

