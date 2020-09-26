Decoupling? Bitcoin vs. gold ratio snaps out of 3-year bear market By Cointelegraph

Decoupling? Bitcoin vs. gold ratio snaps out of 3-year bear market
(BTC) may soon “decouple” from traditional assets, says statistician Willy Woo as a key gold relationship breaks out of a long-term downtrend.
In a tweet on Sep. 25, Woo forecast that Bitcoin would act like a successful startup in accruing new interest and going its own way.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.